'Move over' for everyone — it's the law. Here's what Floridians need to know

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that expands Florida’s Move Over law. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

According to AAA, Florida's current Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and/or move over one lane for emergency responders. It includes tow trucks, municipal vehicles and utility vehicles.

With the new changes, AAA officials say Florida will become the 17th state requiring drivers to move over for all disabled vehicles as well.

HB 425 requires drivers to move over for a broken-down vehicle showing either hazard lights, emergency flares or emergency signage.

Drivers who don't slow down and move over could receive a noncriminal moving violation and be hit with a fine of up to $158.

According to a survey from AAA, nearly a quarter of all drivers do not know 'move over' laws exist. Nationwide, AAA says nearly 350 people are hit and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year, adding that Florida had 112 deaths between 2016 and 2020. The only states with more fatalities were California with 281 deaths and Texas with 268 deaths.