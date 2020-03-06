x
florida

Gov. DeSantis says Phase 2 of reopening Florida begins Friday

The governor said the second phase allows bars, bowling alleys and theaters to reopen with restrictions.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks during a news conference along side Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Miami-Dade Public Library in Miami.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined how to further reopen the state by sharing guidelines for Phase Two.

Speaking from a just-reopened Universal Orlando, DeSantis said he will sign the order today and Phase Two will go into effect on Friday. The guidance is similar to what the White House put out for Phase Two of reopening the country.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are excluded from Phase Two.

Here's what will reopen in Phase Two in 64 Florida counties:

  • Bars and pubs can reopen at half capacity inside, full capacity outside
  • Restaurants can seat people at bars inside
  • Bowling alleys can reopen at half capacity
  • Movie theaters can reopen at 50 percent capacity
  • Personal services like tanning and tattoo shops can reopen at half capacity

Those are just some of the steps DeSantis outlined Wednesday during his news conference. The full Phase Two plan, released at the end of April, can be found here.

DeSantis also said Florida universities will present reopening plans on June 23.

