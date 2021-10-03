x
Florida

Florida sues to stop Biden's immigration directives

The lawsuit challenges new guidance issued by ICE last month that prioritizes deporting people who pose national security threats or have committed serious crimes.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden rushed to send the most ambitious overhaul of the nation’s immigration system in a generation to Congress. And he signed nine executive actions to wipe out some of his predecessor’s toughest measures to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's Attorney General announced that the state would be suing President Joe Biden's administration over new orders that have halted detentions of some immigrants who have served time in prison.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says the directive places residents and law enforcement in greater danger. She says the new guidance has resulted in immigration officials declining to take custody of people who have served sentences for burglary, drug trafficking, and other crimes. 

"The Biden administration’s reckless policy of refusing to do their jobs and deport criminals, places all those gains and Floridians' public safety at risk," Moody said in a statement. "Until President Biden’s inauguration, presidents of both parties detained and deported criminals."

Moody's lawsuit challenges new guidance issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month that prioritizes deporting people who pose national security threats or have been convicted of more serious crimes. 

Florida Department of Corrections has reported around seven instances of ICE agents refusing to take custody of migrants who have been released from state custody, according to the attorney general.

Florida's lawsuit follows a similar action filed by Arizona last month that Montana joined on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

