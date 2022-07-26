Florida teen fighting brain-eating amoeba after beach trip

Caleb Ziegelbauer started experiencing headaches and hallucinations about a week after swimming at a Port Charlotte beach, his family says.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida teen is fighting for his life after he was hospitalized for a brain-eating amoeba.

On July 1, 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer took a trip with his family to a beach in Port Charlotte, according to a GoFundMe page. Peace River, which flows along the Port Charlotte coast, is known to have brackish water, a mix of salt and freshwater.

It wasn't until a week later that the teen started experiencing headaches and hallucinations, NBC2 reports. His parents took him to the emergency room when doctors determined a brain-eating amoeba, called Naegleria fowleri, had entered his body through his nose and infected his brain, the news station adds.

Since his diagnosis, Caleb has had a tumultuous journey in the intensive care unit, requiring intubation and experiencing a seizure, according to his family's fundraising page.

“He’s just the kindest soul but he’s so strong. He’s so strong. Like the fighting on the outside, that’s what we’re doing,” Caleb’s aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbaur, told NBC2. “He is fighting his little heart out on the inside.”

Naegleria fowleri infects people when water enters the body through the nose, usually while swimming in warm freshwater lakes and rivers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can't get infected with the brain-eating amoeba by drinking contaminated water.

The CDC says infections are rare but often deadly. Of 154 people infected with the amoeba between 1962 to 2021 in the U.S., only four have survived, the agency reports.

Although Caleb's family says his brain swelling has gotten worse since being in the hospital, they remain hopeful that "he'll turn the corner soon and make his way back to us!"