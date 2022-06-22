x
Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for infant, toddler from Fort Myers

The children may be with two adults driving in a gray Dodge Dart with FL tag No. QFGB59.
Credit: FDLE
Genesis Barrios (L) and Yazmin Barrios (R)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Have you seen Genesis and Yazmin? A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an infant and toddler out of Fort Myers, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

Genesis Barrios, 2 months, and Yazmin Barrios, 2, were last seen in the area of Maravilla Avenue and Sunset Road in Fort Myers. 

Genesis was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie and Yazmin was last seen wearing a two-piece pink top and bottom with silver stars. 

The FDLE says Genesis also has a pink blanket with her. 

Authorities say they believe the children may be with Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and Inmer Barrios. 

Credit: FDLE
Evelin Sanchez-Rojas (L) and Inmer Barrios (R)

They reportedly are driving a 2013 gray Dodge Dart with FL tag No. QFGB59. 

Anyone with information about where they are is urged to call the FDLE or the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911. 

