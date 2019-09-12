If you hear a loud, high-pitched noise that doesn't go away, and your property starts to smell, authorities don't want you to worry. No, seriously.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said Florida Gas Transmission will be doing some regular maintenance between Monday and Thursday on its underground natural gas pipeline in Levy County. As a result, there is a chance people living on the northern border of Citrus County near Inglis will hear a "loud, high pitched noise" for roughly six hours. Yes, six hours -- sometime this week.

There may also be an "odor."

"This is for your situational awareness, do not be alarmed, because it is a CONTROLLED operation," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The reason? Deputies said there's going to be a gas blowdown. That means gas that has accumulated over time will be vented.

