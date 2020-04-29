TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One day before Florida's stay at home order is set to expire, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his plans for reopening the state.

DeSantis did not give a time for his reopening announcement.

On Tuesday, he traveled to Washington D.C. and met with President Trump. During their meeting in the Oval Office, DeSantis said he would announce on Wednesday the next steps for reopening Florida.

DeSantis also said he’s been getting regular updates from his Re-Open Florida Task Force, which is made up of politicians, health leaders, business executives and education experts, on where the state should head next.

The Task Force hosted days of meetings last week with industry, education and health experts to come up with recommendations for the governor.

The current statewide order, expiring Thursday, has been in place since April 3 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 32,846 cases of COVID-19 in Florida. And, 1,171 people have died from the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

