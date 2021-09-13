2 people hospitalized, 20 more injured in mishap at casino in South Florida

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in Hollywood, Fla.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Several people were hurt in an installation accident Monday morning at a casino in South Florida.

Two people were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, and 20 others were treated for minor injuries in the parking lot.

According to local television station WSVN, the mishap occurred around 10:30 a.m. while a fire suppression system was being installed in the attic of the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood. As crews were working on it, a compression tank reportedly blew, causing drywall to fall.

Seminole Tribe Spokesperson Gary Bitner told CBS Miami the building was evacuated.

