First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Florida this weekend

The First Lady will join Senate candidate Val Demings and Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist for a political event in Orlando.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is gearing up to head to Florida on Saturday, the White House said on Friday.

Biden will appear in South Florida and Central Florida, first hosting a cancer event at 11:45 a.m. with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County. It's part of the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot ahead of National Mammography day.

Later that day, the First Lady will join Senate candidate Val Demings and Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist for a political event at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando. Other local leaders will also attend.