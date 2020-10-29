Jill Biden to participate in 'UNITE HERE' Florida virtual roundtable

The online event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. ET.

FLORIDA, USA — Dr. Jill Biden is heading to Florida, well, virtually. According to a campaign press release, she will be joining members of 'UNITE HERE' Florida for a virtual roundtable on Thursday.

During the event she will speak with the hospitality workers' union, to "deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s plan to fight for working families and build back better an economy devastated by Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic response."

UNITE HERE Florida represents 34,000 hospitality workers in hotels, casinos, airport concessions, airline catering, and Disney World, according to a release.

The online event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. ET.

What other people are reading right now: