Judge tosses Zimmerman's lawsuit against Trayvon Martin's parents

Zimmerman was suing for $100 million dollars, claiming prosecutors used a “fake witness” to paint him as a cold-blooded killer.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge in Florida has dismissed a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit former neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman had filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old he fatally shot almost a decade ago.

Judge John Cooper in Tallahassee dismissed all counts against all defendants in the lawsuit filed by Zimmerman against Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin; attorney Ben Crump, who had represented the family; and others.

In his order, the judge wrote that Zimmerman had failed to show “any fraudulent representation” and said any further arguments in the case would be futile.

Zimmerman was suing for $100 million dollars, claiming prosecutors used a “fake witness” to paint him as a cold-blooded killer, and his attorney says Martin’s parents knew about it.

Zimmerman also made claims that the defendants made him out to be a racist murderer who racially profiled Martin as Martin was Black and Zimmerman comes from a white father and Hispanic mother.

Martin's death a decade ago drew international attention about race and gun violence.