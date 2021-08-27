Judge rules against DeSantis in lawsuit over ban on school mask mandates

Individual school districts will now have the power to decide whether to require masks for students and staff.

FLORIDA, USA — A judge has ruled in favor of several Tampa Bay-area attorneys and parents who filed a lawsuit challenging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools.

This means individual school districts will now have the power to decide whether to require students and staff to wear masks, without fear of a financial penalty from the state.

The judge determined DeSantis' order exceeds the power of the executive branch. The judge says school boards do have the power to develop mask mandates under the Legislature's Parent Bill of Rights.

The judge is not granting an injunction against the governor of Florida but rather against the other defendants.

The lawsuit, claiming the governor's ban on mandating masks in schools violates the Florida Constitution, was first filed on Aug. 6. It was presented virtually before Florida Judge John Cooper this week after he previously denied the state’s effort to dismiss the lawsuit.

Doctors, hospital workers and parents on both sides of the argument pleaded their case with a combination of scientific data and personal accounts.

The state said its experts concluded "there is no scientific or medical reason to require masking in school children" and "considerable evidence that requiring children to wear masks all day in school correlates with harms to their learning and development, both physically and psychologically."

While witnesses on the other side often supported the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation of universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Charles Gallagher, a St. Petersburg attorney and father of two school-aged daughters, argued the 67 school boards across the state are very different from one another. Each district should be given the authority to make the decisions that are best for their communities, he contended.

Craig Whisenhunt, another attorney on the case, said the lawsuit is not in favor of a mask mandate; it just gives school boards the control to make that decision.

DeSantis has been firm in his belief that parents, not school districts, should have the decision-making power over whether their kids wear masks in the classroom. He signed an executive order supporting that notion, putting school districts in a position to decide if they want to follow CDC guidelines for masking or risk losing funding. The governor’s office later clarified that the potential consequence of violating the executive order is the loss of funds equivalent to each respective school district's superintendent's salary.