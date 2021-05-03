Companion bills aimed at protecting police K-9s injured in the line of duty introduced in Florida

The companion bills increase paramedics and EMTs' ability to provide life-saving care and transportation to K-9s.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody highlighted legislation aimed at protecting police K-9s injured in the line of duty during a press conference Friday.

According to a press release, paramedics and EMTs are not permitted to provide transportation or emergency medical care to K-9s injured while working.

That's why Sen. Tom Wright and Rep. Sam Killebrew have sponsored bills that would offer heightened protections for the four-legged officers.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line daily to serve their communities and protect our safety—and their four-legged partners risk their lives protecting them," Moody said. "It is a dangerous job for officers and K-9s, and both are often subject to great bodily harm."



"They dedicate their lives to providing safety to our communities, we must do the same for them," Moody said



"SB 388 is a much-needed step in the right direction to ensure the safety and health of our K-9 officers. A K-9 and their handler are partners, and we must ensure our laws do not get in the way of their service to our state,” Wright added.



Florida House Bill 697 and Senate Bill 388 looks to authorize licensed life support services to transport injured police K-9s to a veterinary clinic, hospital emergency department, etc. if no person needs either medical attention or transport at the same time.

The bills would also allow paramedics and EMTs to provide emergency medical care to injured police K-9s while on scene or in transport and protect those providing life-saving care from criminal or civil liability.

You can read the full legislation here.

