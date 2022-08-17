Florida teacher accused of hiding missing juvenile in her home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte County teacher was arrested Wednesday for hiding a missing juvenile in her home, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say that Kelly Simpson, 31, knowingly concealed the whereabouts of a juvenile who had been reported missing by his parents since Aug. 12.
"Investigators successfully recovered the juvenile located inside the home of Simpson," the sheriff's office said in a statement. Simpson reportedly picked up the juvenile from an unknown location.
She was charged with interference with custody of a minor, according to Charlotte County jail records. She has since bonded out.
Simpson is currently employed by Charlotte County Public Schools, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.