Key West permanently adds rainbow crosswalks

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston says the rainbow crosswalks mean that everybody is welcome, everybody is equal and everybody is recognized.

KEY WEST, Fla — Key West workers have installed permanent rainbow crosswalks on the Florida island city’s main thoroughfare.

Spanning all four corners of the intersection at Duval and Petronia streets, the crosswalks installed Monday feature long bands of all six colors of the rainbow flag, an internationally recognized LGBTQ symbol. 

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston says the rainbow crosswalks mean that everybody is welcome, everybody is equal and everybody is recognized. The crosswalks’ installation was the final step in a project to repave most of Key West’s historic Duval Street. 

Rainbow crosswalks were originally installed in 2015, quickly becoming a city landmark and popular photo stop. 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a man walks a dog as Paul Cassidy, right, a Key West Public Works foreman, uses a propane torch to embed thermoplastic strips representing a rainbow flag into asphalt Monday, June 15, 2020, in Key West, Fla. Installation of the rainbow crosswalks capped a project to repave most of Key West's historic Duval Street. The rainbow flag is a recognized symbol of LGBTQ unity. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

