KEY WEST, Fla. — The Florida Keys is closed to visitors, but Key West announced Monday it has reopened parks, beaches and recreation facilities to those who live on the island.
Much of the Keys has been shut down for more than a month because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Although we are currently under a restrictive order as it pertains to businesses, we do understand the need to begin to allow our residents to resume some sense of normalcy while exercising personal responsibility and social distancing," City Manager Greg Veliz said in a letter on Facebook.
Veliz noted that playgrounds and water features will remain closed for now.
The city also said it anticipates "that we will soon have the ability to lift the closure of non-essential businesses" as it monitors more announcements from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
As of Monday, Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys, reported 79 cases of coronavirus. Last week, county commissioners said they do not anticipate the Florida Keys being open to visitors in May.
"Not allowing visitors back to the Florida Keys will still be in place throughout May, and potentially longer given the state of the virus," commissioners announced on Facebook.
