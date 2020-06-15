x
Florida police officers pose with boy who beat cancer

The pose is called King strong-- because it's what King would do to show how strong he was during his cancer treatments.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A police department in Florida had a few surprise visitors over the weekend. 

The Kissimmee Police Department snapped a photo of a few of its officers with King and Mesiah and helped celebrate a very special moment. Officers said both of the kids have a rare blood disorder and King had recently beat cancer.

They're pictured doing a pose called, "King strong"-- a pose that got its name because it's the same pose King would do throughout his cancer treatment to show just how strong he is. 

The photo is posted to the Kissimmee Police Department's Facebook where officers thanked the two for stopping by. 
