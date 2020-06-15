Florida police officers pose with boy who beat cancer

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A police department in Florida had a few surprise visitors over the weekend.
The Kissimmee Police Department snapped a photo of a few of its officers with King and Mesiah and helped celebrate a very special moment. Officers said both of the kids have a rare blood disorder and King had recently beat cancer.
They're pictured doing a pose called, "King strong"-- a pose that got its name because it's the same pose King would do throughout his cancer treatment to show just how strong he is.
The photo is posted to the Kissimmee Police Department's Facebook where officers thanked the two for stopping by.
- FHP: Wrong-way driver crashed into semi filled with apple cider on I-275, setting it on fire
- Off-duty FWC officer shot, killed in South Florida
- Trump supporters burn Michigan absentee ballot applications
- Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
- Tarpon Spring restaurant closes after COVID-19 exposure
- Rayshard Brooks shooting: Police bodycam footage released in Wendy's shooting
- CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter