2 students airlifted after crash involving school bus and semi-truck on US-19 in Levy County

INGLIS, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus and semi-truck Wednesday afternoon in Levy County, Florida.

It happened along US-19 near SE 140th Lane.

Fourteen students were aboard the bus at the time, according to the Levy County Sheriff's Office. Two of them were seriously hurt and flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

At this time, deputies have not reported any injuries to either driver of the bus or the big rig.

The northbound lanes of US-19 are closed in the area.