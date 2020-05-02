PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A South Florida man is facing a murder charge after police say he broke into a nursing home and killed a 95-year-old patient.

Records show that 47-year-old William Hawkins is being held on a first-degree murder charge for the Jan. 5 killing of Robert Morell. Port St. Lucie police say Hawkins broke into the nursing home and suffocated Morell with a pillow.

Authorities say Hawkins had been involved with Morell's girlfriend. Police say she had no part in the murder and had warned the home that Hawkins might attack Morell.

Hawkins allegedly told detectives that killing Morell was a long-time goal and compared it to climbing Mount Everest. Case records show Hawkins saying, "I accomplished my life goal, OK?", TCPalm reported.

The newspaper also reported that Hawkins had been romantically involved with the man's girlfriend and that he had planned the killing for years, using the woman to get close to Morell.

