Man attacked by Naples Zoo tiger will not face charges, deputies say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the 26-year-old man who stuck his hand into a tiger's enclosure which led to deputies shooting and killing the animal will not be charged.

This conclusion is said to have come after a "thorough investigation," according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Deputies say there are no applicable existing laws to charge River Rosenquist for "his irresponsible acts" which ultimately led to the death of Eko the tiger.

To explain it in a simpler way, there are no laws on the books that could be applied to the reckless act, the post explained.

“I am frustrated and even angered that there is no existing criminal law that applies in this tragic situation that resulted in the untimely death of a rare and endangered tiger,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement.

“I am committed to developing draft legislation for our Florida legislators to consider that will hold accountable those who endanger animals with reckless acts.”

According to a recent report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Rosenquist had to have jumped over the structural safety barrier to get near Eko's enclosure. The 8-year-old feline could have only made contact with the man if he voluntarily put his hand through the fence.

The tiger bit and pulled Rosenquist's arm through the fence, which was captured on body camera video. Footage shows the man's arm bloodied from the tiger's bite, with the animal continuing to hold it in place.

The sheriff's office said they had no other option but to shoot Eko to get him to release Rosenquist's arm and save his life. The animal later died from the gunshot wound.

Lee Ann Rottman, director of Animal Programs at Naples Zoo, explained Rosenquist was "outside the scope of his duties and...was not authorized to breach the posted structural safety barrier," according to the zoo's written agreement with HMI Commercial Cleaning - the company Rosenquist was working for that night.

Following the incident, Rosenquist was deemed to be a trauma alert and was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment, FWC explains. He was moved from the ER into a surgical room because of his nearly-amputated arm.

During intake at the hospital, a nurse said she noted an odor of alcohol coming from Rosenquist, the report explains. There has been no other information regarding the possibility of alcohol consumption as of now.