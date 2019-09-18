ORLANDO, Fla. — News 6 WKMG reports a man has scaled a 400-foot tower outside of its TV station in Orlando.

An anchor at the station said the man is wearing gym clothes and carrying a backpack. The station said the man climbed over a barbed-wire fence at the station before climbing the tower.

Law enforcement is currently at the station on John Young Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail. Police and crisis negotiators are talking to the man through a bullhorn to try to get him down safely.

WKMG said it's not known why the man climbed the tower.

Police told the station they have identified the man, who is said to have a history of mental illness. The message being sent to him is, "We're here just to help you."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

