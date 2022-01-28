Man killed by high-speed passenger train while crossing tracks

No additional details were immediately available about the man killed Thursday night.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man was fatally struck by a Brightline higher-speed train as he tried to cross the railroad tracks in Hollywood, city leaders said.

Thursday night's crash marks at least the sixth death involving Brightline since it resumed operations late last year following a shutdown for much of the pandemic.

No additional details were immediately available about the man killed Thursday night.

But it continues a trend that shows Brightline to have the worst fatality rate among the country’s approximately 800 railroads since it began test runs in mid-2017, according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data.

None of the earlier 52 deaths involving the heavy rail route have been blamed on its equipment or crews, The Associated Press explains. Investigations show most of the lives lost resulted from intoxication, mental illness or people traveling around barriers to try to beat the trains.