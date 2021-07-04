Amid federal probe, Rep. Matt Gaetz set to give keynote speech at women's conservative group summit in Florida

The three day event will take place at one of former president Donald Trump's golf courses.

MIAMI — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will take center stage at a gathering of conservatives in South Florida on April 9.

His appearance at the "Save America Summit," hosted by the Women for America First coalition, comes amid a federal probe and allegations that Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him, the New York Times reports.

The summit, which spans three days and will be held at Trump National Doral in Miami, is said to focus on stopping the "radical agenda being pushed."

Gaetz will be the keynote speaker at the "BBQ, Boots & Bluegrass" event. At this time it is unclear what he will discuss or if he will address the allegations made against him.

“We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the main stream media,” Amy Kremer, the group’s chairwoman, said in a statement to The Washington Post regarding the Florida congressman's scheduled event appearance.

Since reports of Gaetz's alleged relationship with a 17-year-old and his possible involvement with women who may have been recruited for sex and given cash payments emerged, the Republican has maintained he is innocent.

Instead, Gaetz says he and his family are being extorted by a former Department of Justice official that is seeking a payout of $25 million.

A total of 25 conservative speakers will attend the "Save America Summit," including well-known names like Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Kat Cammack and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.