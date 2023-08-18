'Take Care of Maya': Kowalski family lawyers prepare for trial against Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

At a pre-trial hearing Friday, lawyers argued over several court motions about which witnesses, expert testimonies and recordings to allow as evidence.

TAMPA, Florida — A local family that sued Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital is set to have their day in court next month. The story of Maya Kowalski and her family is the subject of the Netflix documentary, 'Take Care of Maya.'

The documentary, which was released on June 19, details the family's harrowing experience and the tragedy that followed.

Maya's parents, Jack and Beata Kowalski, drove from their home in Venice to the emergency room in October 2016 after their 10-year-old daughter was experiencing excruciating pain. They said the pain was from debilitating Complex Regional Pain Syndrome which Maya was receiving doses of ketamine as part of her medical treatment as recommended by specialists.

But according to the family's lawsuit, hospital staff accused Beata Kowalski of child abuse and Munchausen syndrome by proxy. They said she had made the child's illness up and was overtreating her and shopping for doctors.

The allegations were levied and court orders sought, despite support from various medical reports about Maya's diagnosis, physician-recommended treatments, and referrals, the lawsuit stated.

Maya. now 17, was separated from her family for three months and her mother took her own life, leaving behind notes, including for the judge and hospital staff that expressed her despair and frustration.

In December 2021, Dr. Sallie Smith, who escalated into an investigation of the report that triggered the family's ordeal, reached a $2.5 million settlement with the family. Smith was the former director of Pinellas County Department of Children and Family but was working with the group Suncoast Advocacy Services at the time.