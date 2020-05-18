Rare metallic blue bee spotted in Florida

It was first described in 2011. Scientists weren't sure if the bee was still around.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Researchers in Florida have rediscovered an “ultra-rare” metallic blue bee that hadn’t been spotted in years – so long that experts weren’t sure it still existed.

The Naples Daily News reports Florida Museum of Natural History researcher Chase Kimmel found a blue calamintha bee on March 9. Since then, more of the elusive bees have been spotted, but efforts to research the insect have been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum said it was the first time one had been spotted since 2016. The blue calamintha bee – or Osmia calaminthae – has unusual facial hairs that are used to collect pollen.

According to the museum, the species has only been positively identified in four locations across just 16 square miles of pine scrub habitat at Central Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge.

