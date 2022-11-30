15-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting, killing North Miami football star, reports say

According to an arrest affidavit, the arrested teen took out a semi-automatic gun and was pointing it at those around him.

MIAMI — A 17-year-old North Miami football quarterback was killed Tuesday after another teen allegedly fired a fatal shot into his chest, according to multiple reports.

CBS Miami reported that Mekhi Stevenson and his brother were inside the bedroom of a Miami Gardens home with four other friends when the incident happened.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 15-year-old took out a semi-automatic gun and was pointing it at those around him. It was reported that he removed, and reinserted the magazine into the gun.

The affidavit said he “pulled the slide back partially to check and then stated that it wasn’t loaded because it didn’t eject a cartridge,” and "intentionally pulled the trigger once," the Miami Herald reported.

The 15-year-old was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. He was charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improperly exhibiting a firearm, the newspaper reported.

It's unclear if the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult.

Stevenson, a junior at North Miami High, is being remembered for his love of football.

"He's a good kid, man. He did everything we asked of him on the field, off the field, he was my quarterback," North Miami football coach Gerald Cox told CBS.