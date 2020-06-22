Search underway for missing Florida firefighter who may be in danger

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are searching for a missing Broward County firefighter-paramedic.
James Vonminden, 56, hasn't been seen since around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run in the Jupiter Farms community of Palm Beach County. CBS affiliate WPEC says that's where his pickup truck hit a tree.
Now, the TV station says investigators are worried he may be in danger.
Vonminden, who goes by Jim, is married and has a teenage son. He lives in Jupiter Farms. He's been involved in fire rescue for a quarter-century.
According to WPEC, friends and colleagues worry he may have suffered a head injury in the crash and walked off disoriented and fallen nearby -- injured.
Broward IAFF Local 4321 describes Vonminden as 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing sandals, a black T-shirt and dark shorts.
Anyone who knows where he is should call dispatchers at at 561-688-3000 or dial 911.
- Coronavirus in Florida: Where we stand with cases, deaths and hospitalizations
- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Florida, doctor breaks down 3 things to do right now
- 'I'm fed up': 88-year-old woman accused of shooting man she says was going to rob her liquor store
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Face masks now required in some areas of Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter