Missing Child Alert issued for Dunnellon teen

Authorities say the child may be in the company of two adults.

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Have you seen Isabella? The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for the Dunnellon teen.

According to law enforcement, 13-year-old Isabella Bowles was last seen in the 6000 block of SW. 178th Terrace in Dunnellon, Florida. Authorities add that she may be in the company of a woman named Ashley Holmes and a man named Codey Beloit.

FDLE says both Holmes and Beloit have blonde hair and blue eyes. Holmes has tattoos on her neck and shoulders while Beloit has a tattoo of devil horns on his head and tattoos on his neck.

They may be traveling in a 2012 gray Dodge Caravan with the Florida license plate Y563UE.