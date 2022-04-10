Missing Child Alert issued for Florida teen and 11-month-old baby

The two were last seen in Belleview, Florida.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Law enforcement officials are searching for two children last seen on April 8, 2022.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Secora Lee, 16, and Kehlani Hernandez, an 11-month-old baby, were last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Robinson Road in Belleview, Florida.

Authorities said Lee was wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes. They might be traveling in a dark-colored sedan.

Lee is 5-feet, 6-inches with black hair and brown eyes. The 11-month-old babygirl is described as 1-foot, 5-inches, and has black hair and dark-colored eyes.