x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for Florida teen and 11-month-old baby

The two were last seen in Belleview, Florida.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Secora Lee, 16, and Kehlani Hernandez, 11 months old, were last seen on April 8, 2022.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Law enforcement officials are searching for two children last seen on April 8, 2022. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Secora Lee, 16, and Kehlani Hernandez, an 11-month-old baby, were last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Robinson Road in Belleview, Florida. 

Authorities said Lee was wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes. They might be traveling in a dark-colored sedan.

Lee is 5-feet, 6-inches with black hair and brown eyes. The 11-month-old babygirl is described as 1-foot, 5-inches, and has black hair and dark-colored eyes. 

If you have any information, you're asked to contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, Belleview Police Department at 352-245-7044 or 911. 

More Videos

In Other News

Funeral service planned for teen who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride