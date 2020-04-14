KISSIMMEE, Fla. — She's 15 years old, 4-foot-11 -- and she's missing.

Police are looking everywhere for Jasynda Suarez, who was last seen in Kissimmee.

Officers said in a news release, she was searing a green sweater when she vanished.

Anyone with information about her is being asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or dial 911.

