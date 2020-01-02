RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A shooting in Riviera Beach left two people dead and two others hurt, according to police.

Riviera Beach police said the shooting happened at a church after a funeral.

A teenage boy and an adult man were shot and died at the scene, officers said. One woman and another person who had been shot were taken to nearby hospitals.

Investigators said no arrests have been made.

Police said they think about 13 rounds were shot.

RELATED: PD: Man shot at Petworth playground, suspect flees

RELATED: 2 men injured after shooting in west Phoenix

RELATED: 18-year-old arrested in Burlington shooting that left 16-year-old killed

This is a developing story.