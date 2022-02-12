'Dishonest reporting': Melania Trump slams NYT report on Florida fundraising

A state agency told the newspaper an investigation had been opened.

NAPLES, Fla. — Former First Lady Melania Trump is criticizing new media reports scrutinizing fundraising efforts linked to her in Florida.

"Dishonest reporting at it again," Mrs. Trump tweeted Saturday. "Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media."

Her quote-tweet was a direct response to an article from Raw Story with a headline that said she was "being investigated for skirting charity laws." The Raw Story piece was citing an original report from the New York Times.

The Times says Florida regulators are probing whether one of Mrs. Trump’s planned events is violating state charitable fundraising law, which requires charities to register before they can begin soliciting money.

So, what's the event?

Mrs. Trump is scheduled to appear as a special guest at an April “high tea” event in Naples. The Times says VIP packages are selling for up to $50,000 – with an “undisclosed” amount of the proceeds going to charity.

According to the event page, it will benefit the “Fostering The Future” arm of her larger “Be Best” initiative. Mrs. Trump’s website says the program is meant to give foster kids the financial support and resources to pursue careers in science and technology.

However, Florida’s Division of Consumer Services confirmed to The Times that there was no evidence “Fostering The Future” or “Be Best” had successfully registered with the state. A spokesperson told the newspaper an investigation had been opened into the matter.

But, Mrs. Trump maintains everything is being done properly.

In her response to the news reports, Mrs. Trump clarified that her event was working with the Bradley Impact Fund, which 10 Tampa Bay found was registered on the state's charity website.