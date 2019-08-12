PENSACOLA, Fla. — The FBI is investigating the deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola as a terrorism case.

FBI Special Agent Rachel Rojas confirmed during a briefing Sunday the agency is working under the presumption that the Friday shooting was terrorism-related.

The gunman is identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force. Rojas said he was the only shooter, and investigators are working to determine whether he acted alone or if he were working as part of a larger network.

"There are a number of Saudi students who were close to the shooter and continue to cooperate in this investigation," Rojas said. "Their Saudi commanding officer has restricted them to base, and the Saudi government has pledged to fully cooperate with our investigation."

Alshamrani legally purchased the gun used in the shooting, a Glock 45 9mm, in Florida, Rojas said.

Several times during the briefing, Rojas stressed the greater Pensacola community is safe. Designating the shooting as an act of terrorism allows the FBI and its investigators to use "techniques" to quickly identify and possibly eliminate any potential threat, she added.

In the meantime, "Our investigation has not led us to any information that indicates that there is any credible threat to our community," Rojas said.

Three people, all sailors, were killed in the attack: 23-year-old Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Coffee, Alabama; 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida; and 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Eight people were hurt in the shooting, Rojas said. Earlier media reports made mention of 12 people, including two Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies who were the first to respond to the Navy base. One was shot in the arm and other in the knee.

All are expected to recover.

The FBI says its work to determine what led up to the shooting and any possible motive will be ongoing "twenty-four seven" and so far, no arrests have been made.

