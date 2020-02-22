COLORADO, USA — A group in Colorado is placing ads across Florida inviting members of the LGBTQ community to relocate.

It shows a rainbow stretched over the Rocky Mountains with the message: “Move to Colorado. In Colorado, more than just our grass is protected. Your job is, too. We pride ourselves on our innovative businesses and ability to be ourselves at work.”

Good Business Colorado executive director Debra Brown says the idea is to attract more workers to Colorado. Her organization says Colorado has double the number of breweries of Florida, thousands of more miles of walking and biking trails as well as laws protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.

There are currently no laws at the state level in Florida to protect LGBTQ residents from discrimination for housing or work based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Right now, state law only prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, sex, age, disability and marital status. However, several cities and counties in Florida have LGBTQ protections locally.

For comparison, Good Business Colorado says their state goes beyond protecting LGBTQ from discrimination for housing and employment. State laws are in place for private insurance companies and state adoption and foster care systems to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

