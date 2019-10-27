ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A Florida mom who vanished after dropping off her 8-year-old son with his dad and grandparents has been found dead.

Nicole Montalvo was supposed to pick up her child from Harmony Community School on Oct. 22 in St. Cloud. But, she never showed up, and her cell phone was turned off.

On Sunday, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson confirmed human remains found last week on Hixon Avenue belong to Montalvo.

It was not immediately clear how she died.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, Montalvo's estranged husband Christopher Otero-Rivera, 31, was arrested Friday, along with his father Angel Luis Rivera, 63. Citing the sheriff's office, WKMG said the two had been named "persons of interest."

The CBS affiliate said court records showed Otero-Rivera had a history of domestic violence-related charges involving his estranged wife, dating back at least three years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

