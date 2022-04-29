Nikki Fried announces state suspending more licenses for Floridians linked to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The Florida Department of Agriculture says these additional license suspensions bring the state's total to 35.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Friday the state's Division of Licensing, which her office oversees, has suspended more unspecified licenses of Floridians who are connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

These seven additional suspensions bring the state's total to 35, the Florida Department of Agriculture said in a release.

Why is it unclear which licenses were suspended? The answer lies in Florida law, which exempts the state from saying whether somebody received a concealed carry permit. And, the Division of Licensing handles more than just weapons. It also deals with licensing services for private investigators, private security personnel and recovery workers.

“On January 6, we all watched in shock and horror as treasonous individuals attempted to overturn a legitimate election, storming the U.S. Capitol and attacking the core of our democracy. As law enforcement and our judicial system continue working to bring these insurrectionists to justice, my department’s work also continues to hold those involved accountable by using our lawful authority and carrying out our legal duty to suspend the licenses of anyone charged with disqualifying offenses,” Fried said in a statement.

Fried, who is also running for governor, called the storming of the Capitol an effort to undermine the nation's democratic institutions.