No thanks: Florida sheriff's office posts TikTok video of massive gator

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's a no from us, too, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
In a video posted to its Facebook, the sheriff's office reminded us why we don't want to go swimming in just any pond here in Florida. One word: alligators.
The TikTok video shows a massive gator loose near the side of a road, surrounded by deputies. The song playing underneath is the appropriate Bullwinkle Boyz classic, "Hell 2 da Naw."
We can't say we disagree. This is one alligator you don't want to see later.
