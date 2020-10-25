Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham dies in small plane crash

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the plane crash happened Sunday morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. — The chief of the Ocala Police Department died Sunday morning in a small plane crash, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

WKMG reported the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 140th Avenue near Dunnellon and the Marion County Airport.

The CBS affiliate said the single-engine plane belonged to Chief Greg Graham and he was the only person on board.

The Ocala StarBanner said the plane crashed in an open field. The newspaper also reported that Graham had just recently got his pilot's license.

The sheriff's office is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. at the county's emergency operations center.

This is a developing story.

