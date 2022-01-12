x
Florida

Old Florida Keys bridge reopens to pedestrians, bicyclists

Nicknamed “Old Seven,” the iconic bridge had an integral role in Florida history.
This Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, drone aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows the Old Seven Mile Bridge ready for its Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, reopening to pedestrians, bicyclists, anglers and visitors to Pigeon Key (island shown in photo). The old bridge originally was part of Henry Flagler's Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was completed in 1912. The railroad ceased operations in 1935 and was converted into a highway that opened in 1938. In 1982, construction was completed on a new Seven Mile Bridge, behind, that continues to carry motor vehicles between the South Florida mainland throughout the Keys to Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. — A segment of a 110-year-old Florida Keys bridge has reopened to pedestrians and bicyclists following a $44 million restoration project. 

Rehabilitation construction on the oft-photographed 2.2-mile span of the Old Seven Mile Bridge began in late 2017. 

Nicknamed “Old Seven,” the iconic bridge had an integral role in Florida history. It was completed in 1912 as part of Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that connected the Keys with each other and mainland Florida.

In 1938, the railroad bridge was converted to carry automobiles. In 1982, the new Seven Mile Bridge debuted alongside the historic one, whose steel swing span, that facilitated marine traffic between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, was removed. 

The portion of the old bridge that connected the city of Marathon to Pigeon Key was converted to a pedestrian bridge before being deemed unsafe in 2016. 

