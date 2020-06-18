Orange County requiring face masks in public places beginning Saturday

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Thursday signed an executive order to require face masks in public places to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The order would start Saturday, according to the Orlando Sentinel. And, the order would be in place until further notice.
The order covers the city of Orlando as well, and Mayor Buddy Dyer said during the meeting that he supports the move to require face masks.
Anyone living, visiting or working in the county is required to wear a face covering in public spaces under the order, WESH reported.
The order comes the same day as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's order to require face masks in the city. The Florida Keys also moved to require face coverings at businesses until next year.
