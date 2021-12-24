Car crashes into Florida motel, killing 2 people on Christmas Eve

It happened in the early morning hours.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two people died in a Christmas Eve crash in Osceola County, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

A Kia carrying five people crashed into a motel around 4:40 a.m. in the area of US-192 and Vineland Road in Kissimmee, according to the TV station. Two of the passengers inside died at the scene, and the other three people – including the driver – were reportedly taken to an area hospital.

No other cars are believed to have been involved.

Florida Highway Patrol tells WKMG the preliminary investigation suggests the 32-year-old driver from Haines City went south on Vineland, across US-192, into the Golden Link Motel's parking lot and then hit the building.

According to the weekly Osceola News-Gazette newspaper, the general area has been the location of "many crashes" over the years.

Besides the driver, two survivors who were injured were a 39-year-old woman from Davenport and a 30-year-old man from Orlando, writes WKMG – citing the crash report. The News-Gazette described their injuries as "serious."