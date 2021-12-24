x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Car crashes into Florida motel, killing 2 people on Christmas Eve

It happened in the early morning hours.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two people died in a Christmas Eve crash in Osceola County, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

A Kia carrying five people crashed into a motel around 4:40 a.m. in the area of US-192 and Vineland Road in Kissimmee, according to the TV station. Two of the passengers inside died at the scene, and the other three people – including the driver – were reportedly taken to an area hospital.

No other cars are believed to have been involved.

Florida Highway Patrol tells WKMG the preliminary investigation suggests the 32-year-old driver from Haines City went south on Vineland, across US-192, into the Golden Link Motel's parking lot and then hit the building.

According to the weekly Osceola News-Gazette newspaper, the general area has been the location of "many crashes" over the years.

Besides the driver, two survivors who were injured were a 39-year-old woman from Davenport and a 30-year-old man from Orlando, writes WKMG – citing the crash report. The News-Gazette described their injuries as "serious."

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash, but the paper said charges were "pending" against the driver, according to FHP.

In Other News

Video shows Florida officer beaten unconscious by inmate, police say