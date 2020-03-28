TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Shut down Florida: That's what hundreds of thousands of people are asking the state's Governor Ron DeSantis to do on an online petition.

The petition on change.org calls on the governor to take action before COVID-19, the coronavirus infects more people.

On Saturday night, it had more than 345,000 signatures.

In the Tampa Bay area, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties have issued "safer-at-home orders," urging people to only go out for essential services.

DeSantis has said before he doesn't think the entire state needs a "stay-at-home-order" and that it wouldn't be effective.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state reached more than 4,000 with 56 deaths Saturday.

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: Stay-at-home vs shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean



What other people are reading right now:

