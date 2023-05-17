x
Florida

Small plane crashes near shopping plaza in Fort Lauderdale

CBS Miami reports the crash happened at 450 N Park Road, which is less than four minutes from Memorial Regional Hospital.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A small banner plane crashed Wednesday afternoon near a shopping plaza in Fort Lauderdale, according to reports. 

CBS Miami reports the crash happened at 450 N Park Road, which is less than four minutes from Memorial Regional Hospital.

The plane was fully engulfed in flames when fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, the news outlet reported. 

Banner planes operate out of North Perry Airport, which is west of where the crash happened.

Officials said they believe one person was onboard and is deceased.

