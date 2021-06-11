Bells toll 49 times in downtown Orlando to remember those killed at Pulse nightclub shooting

After each chime of the bell, the name of a person killed was read aloud.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The names of the 49 people killed during the 2016 shooting at Pulse nightclub were read one-by-one Saturday at a ceremony in Orlando.

A bell toll separated each name read aloud by some of the family members of those killed at a ceremony the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, the Orlando Sentinel said.

Other churches and businesses were able to join in unison virtually as part of the 49 Bells movement hosted by the OneOrlando Alliance, WKMG said.

It’s been 5 years since 49 people were shot and killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 53 other people were hurt before police were able to kill the shooter.

Pulse, a gay nightclub, was hosting a Latin night on June 12, 2016. Many of those killed or injured were Latino. It also happened in the middle of PRIDE month, a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The shooting is considered the deadliest attack on LGBTQIA+ people in U.S. history. It was also the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history until the Las Vegas shooting in 2017.

The names of the 49 people killed are:

Stanley Almodovar III

Amanda Lizzette Alvear

Oscar A. Aracena Montero

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala

Antonio "Tony" Brown

Darryl Roman Burt II

Angel Candelario-Padro

Juan Chavez Martinez

Luis D. Conde

Cory James Connell

Tevin Eugene Crosby

Deonka "Dee Dee" Drayton

Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández

Leroy Valentin Fernandez

Mercedez Marisol Flores

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz

Juan Ramon Guerrero

Paul Terrell Henry

Frank Hernandez

Miguel Angel Honorato

Javier Jorge Reyes

Jason Benjamin Josaphat

Eddie Jamal Droy Justice

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla

Christopher Andrew Leinonen

Alejandro Barrios Martinez

Brenda Marquez McCool

Gilberto R. Silva Menendez

Kimberly Jean Morris

Akyra Monet Murray

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo

Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera

Joel Rayon Paniagua

Jean C. Mendez Perez

Enrique L. Rios Jr.

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz

Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan

Eddie Sotomayor Jr.

Shane Evan Tomlinson

Martin Benitez Torres

Jonathan A. Camuy Vega

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez

Luis Sergio Vielma

Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon

Jerry Wright

On Saturday, President Joe Biden said he would sign a bill to designate the former Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared June 12, 2021, as Pulse Remembrance Day in the state.