Sanford Fire Department investigates firefighter reportedly pictured with mob that stormed Capitol

The agency confirmed an administrative investigation has been opened into the matter.

The Sanford Fire Department says it has launched an administrative investigation into a firefighter reportedly photographed as part of the mob of people storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump rushed the building and temporarily interrupted Congress' process to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

Sanford Public Information Officer Bianca Gillett told 10 Tampa Bay the fire department was aware of the photograph, and the firefighter pictured is employed by the agency.

The Orlando-Sentinel was the first to report the news and identified that firefighter as Andy Williams. According to the newspaper, Williams was seen wearing a Trump 2020 hat and pictured standing under what looked like the entrance to the office of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Williams has worked for the Sanford Fire Department since 2016.

