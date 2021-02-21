South Florida police officer killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County

According to police, Officer Dominguez was a military veteran.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Members of a South Florida police department are mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday.

Officer Horatio Dominguez of the Miccosukee Police Department was killed early Sunday morning, according to FHP Miami. He was 43.

Police say it happened on I-75 in Collier County and Officer Dominguez died when a tire on his car blew and he lost control, according to NBC2. The car flipped several times, ejecting him from the car, the news outlet said.

“Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez was a dedicated military veteran, marine and soldier, who served his country honorably and recently retired as a staff sergeant with the Army National Guard," Miccosukee Police said in part in a statement, according to WSVN. "He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.”

#RIP Officer Dominguez & thank you for your service!



Sending our deepest condolences to the Miccosukee Police Department for their loss!



EOW: 2/21/21 🙏🏼⚫️🔵⚫️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2DWph662CF — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) February 21, 2021