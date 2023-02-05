Stetson University student found unresponsive in dorm, dies later at hospital

"Based on our preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected in Walker’s death," the DeLand Police Department explains on its website.

DELAND, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County are investigating after a local university student was found unresponsive in his dorm room before later being pronounced dead.

Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded at 7:50 p.m. Saturday to Stetson University campus housing on reports of a student found unresponsive. The student, 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected in Walker’s death," the police department explains on its website.

The university gave a statement to WKMG-TV stating:

"The Stetson Community is deeply saddened by the passing of student Kaleb Walker on Saturday night. Kaleb was transported Saturday night from his on-campus residence in House D to AdventHealth DeLand, where he was later pronounced deceased. House D is located near fraternity houses, but it is not affiliated with a fraternity and Kaleb was not a member of a fraternity.

At this time, the DeLand Police Department is investigating Kaleb's death as a matter of protocol. Foul play is not suspected, and no cause of death has been determined.

Stetson University respectfully asks for privacy to allow our students, faculty and staff to gather today to remember Kaleb and pay their respects. This informal gathering is not open to the media or the public. We have been communicating with and supporting Kaleb’s family. Our condolences and heartfelt sympathy go out to them and to all members of our community who knew and loved him."