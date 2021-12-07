Supplemental feeding approved for starving manatees on Florida's east coast

There will be a limited feeding trial for the sea cows at Indian River Lagoon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved a supplemental feeding plan for the starving manatees at Indian River Lagoon.

The FWC says the plan still needs to be worked out, but it will be a limited feeding trial. More information will be released later this week.

Indian River Lagoon, which actually includes three lagoons, has been dealing with seagrass disappearing, something manatees rely on for food. In turn, that has contributed to the growing manatee deaths we've seen here in Florida.

For the first time ever, more than 1,000 manatees have died this year. In 2020, 637 died.

The Save the Manatee Club applauded the decision saying it believes this initiative will help prevent more manatees from dying.

Indian River Lagoon provides year-round habitats for the manatees, especially during the cold months of winter.