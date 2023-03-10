x
16-year-old killed, man hurt after tree falls onto vehicle from heavy winds in Tallahassee

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, there was a storm with heavy winds passing through the area when the crash happened.
Credit: Leon County Sheriff's Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl was killed and a man was hurt after a tree fell onto their vehicle during a storm last week in Tallahassee, the Leon County Sheriff's Office reports.

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 10, deputies responded to a crash. Once on scene, emergency crews had already extracted a male driver from the car and took him to the hospital.

The passenger of the car, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the car was traveling north on Crump Road when multiple trees in the area fell onto the roadway — ultimately hitting the car.

According to the sheriff's office, there was a storm with heavy winds passing through the area when the crash happened.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee tweeted about a severe thunderstorm warning issued during the time of the crash, with winds possibly up to 60 mph.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports a meteorologist with the NWS Tallahassee said the storm system packed a "one-two punch." The first wave of storms reportedly brought hail with heavy lighting while the second line of storms pushed dangerous "straight-line winds" through parts of the city.

"It brought down a lot of trees and even the possibility of a tornado in Jefferson County that we'll investigate tomorrow," the meteorologist said to the media outlet.

Roads were closed as crews worked to clear the trees and repair utilities.

To view this media release online, visit our website: https://www.leoncountyso.com/Media/Press-releases

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 10, 2023

