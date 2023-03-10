16-year-old killed, man hurt after tree falls onto vehicle from heavy winds in Tallahassee

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, there was a storm with heavy winds passing through the area when the crash happened.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl was killed and a man was hurt after a tree fell onto their vehicle during a storm last week in Tallahassee, the Leon County Sheriff's Office reports.

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 10, deputies responded to a crash. Once on scene, emergency crews had already extracted a male driver from the car and took him to the hospital.

The passenger of the car, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the car was traveling north on Crump Road when multiple trees in the area fell onto the roadway — ultimately hitting the car.

According to the sheriff's office, there was a storm with heavy winds passing through the area when the crash happened.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee tweeted about a severe thunderstorm warning issued during the time of the crash, with winds possibly up to 60 mph.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports a meteorologist with the NWS Tallahassee said the storm system packed a "one-two punch." The first wave of storms reportedly brought hail with heavy lighting while the second line of storms pushed dangerous "straight-line winds" through parts of the city.

"It brought down a lot of trees and even the possibility of a tornado in Jefferson County that we'll investigate tomorrow," the meteorologist said to the media outlet.

Roads were closed as crews worked to clear the trees and repair utilities.