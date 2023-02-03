Tallahassee hospital system impacted by 'IT security issue'

Non-emergency patient appointments have been rescheduled, TMH said in a statement.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in a statement said it is diverting emergency patients and is only accepting Level 1 traumas amid an ongoing "IT security issue."

The hospital system noticed a problem late Thursday night affecting some of its technology, reads the message published Friday morning. IT systems have been taken offline in the meantime, and efforts are underway to fix the issue.

TMH did not detail what, exactly, the issue involved and whether patient information was exposed. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out but has not yet heard back.

Non-emergency patient appointments have been rescheduled — people will be contacted by their provider if they're affected, TMH said.

"We are also diverting EMS patients and will only be accepting Level 1 traumas from our immediate service area. All non-emergency surgical and outpatient procedures have been canceled and rescheduled," TMH's statement continues.